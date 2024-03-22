Escambia Bay Shellfish Harvest Area reopening Friday: FDACS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia Bay Shellfish Harvest Area is reopening on Friday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced.

The shellfish area will reopen for the harvest of oysters, clams and mussels. Scallops, shrimp and crabs are not included.

“Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code,” the basis for action said.

Foley camper fire kills man, dog — cause under investigation

Affected counties include Escambia and Santa Rosa. The area is officially designated as #0222 Escambia Bay Shellfish Harvest Area.

Daily open and closure information can be found on the Division of Aquaculture’s Daily Status Report.

The Western Gulf FDACS office covers coastal waters from Pensacola to East Bay in Bay County. You can reach them at 850-236-2200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.