Error by Pinellas medical examiner’s office led to mix-up of remains

The remains of two men who died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022 were mislabeled by staff in the Pinellas County medical examiner’s office, an error that led to the cremation of the wrong body, CNN reported Friday.

The report said the remains of 30-year-old Kane Mitchell and 31-year-old Luke Comiskey were shipped to Ireland, where their families lived. Comiskey’s body was mistakenly cremated and Mitchell’s was buried in the Comiskey family’s plot.

The families, according to CNN, later noticed “discrepancies in the autopsy reports” that led them to realize the labeling error.

William Pellan, director of investigations at the medical examiner’s office, said in an interview Saturday that he began investigating and interviewing staff when his office was first alerted to the inconsistencies. What he found was that two staff members at the scene of the death in Pinellas Park failed to follow protocol.

A later confirmation of identities with the families was also not properly documented, leading to the error, he said.

The District Six Medical Examiner, which serves Pinellas and Pasco counties, sent an investigator to Dublin, where they worked with the equivalent office there to confirm the error, Pellan said.

As a result, he said, two District Six employees were fired later that year, including an investigator who worked for the office for 20 years. The office also added procedures to avoid a similar occurrence and detect if it were to happen again.

“Human nature is that sometimes mistakes are made,” Pellan said. “This is a horrible mistake.”

Pellan said his office covered the costs of the investigation as well as the original funerals for the two men.

“I’m sensitive of the families,” he said. “They’ve been through hell.”

He said he hoped the error didn’t overshadow the bigger tragedy.

“It’s a very unfortunate thing and I don’t want to take away from what happened as a result of the labeling switch,” he said. “The tragedy is that two individuals received fentanyl from someone and died.”

James R. Peoples III, 35, was charged in February with two counts of first-degree murder for selling Mitchell and Comiskey fentanyl. His arraignment in one case has been set for March 25.