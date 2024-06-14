Erratic driving nets suspect wanted in Putnam, host of drug charges

Jun. 13—The bad driving of a South Carolina man drew the attention of a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy who stopped the motorist.

The result was the arrest of the man on seven new drug charges and a hold placed on the suspect for three warrants from Putnam County.

Blake Lee Howard Speck, 31, Simpsonville, SC, is charged in Cumberland County with possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of marijuana, four counts of simple possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license.

CCSO Deputy Steven Richardson wrote in his report he was traveling east on I-40 on June 6 when he observed a Ford Taurus traveling in the left lane, holding up traffic and failing to maintain lane of travel.

The driver exited I-40 and traveled to the 7-11 convenience store off N. Main St. and appeared to be pulling into a parking place. He suddenly turned, traveled through the fuel pumps and headed back onto Commercial Dr. when Deputy Leary blocked the exit and the vehicle stopped.

Speck reportedly told deputies, when explained Tennessee's "slow-poke law," he had been tailgated by a large truck and that is why he was traveling 60 mph in the left lane.

Deputies learned of Putnam County warrants and the resulting inventory and search of his vehicle yielded about 13 grams of substance of meth, 1.2 grams of heroin, over 27 grams of a mushroom substance and a variety of 24 pills.

Bond was set at $532,000 and a tentative court date of July 1 has been set in General Sessions Court.

Once Speck makes bond on these charges, he will be released to Putnam County authorities.

