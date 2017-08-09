Errani insists she is not a cheat after 2-month doping ban

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, Italy's Sara Errani makes a return to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. International Tennis Federation said Monday Aug. 7, 2017, Errani must serve a two-month doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February 2017, while Errani's defense blamed contamination from her mother's breast cancer medication, "I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance," Errani said in a statement. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, FILE)

MILAN (AP) — Former French Open finalist Sara Errani struggled to hold back the tears as she insisted she is not a cheat after being handed a two-month doping ban.

The International Tennis Federation announced the suspension on Monday after Errani tested positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Errani continued to blame food contamination from her mother's breast cancer medication.

The 30-year-old Errani said she would return "stronger than ever" and that "it's a difficult situation" for her family "but we have managed to be even more united so I'm proud of them."

Errani, who reiterated several times that letrozole is not a performance-enhancing drug, also says "I know I have done nothing wrong."

Errani's ban will end on Oct. 2.