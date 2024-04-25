Erie's Dawn Shock is new auxiliary president for District 6
ERIE — Dawn Shock, a member of the Auxiliary to Erie Post 3925, Veterans of Foreign Wars, was installed April 13 as the new president of District 6 of the Michigan Auxiliary to the VFW.
Kris Griffith, a guard for the state VFW Auxiliary, was the installing officer during a ceremony held at a VFW post in Ann Arbor. Shock is serving as head of the district for the second time.
Other district officers installed were Angela Wood as senior vice president, Patrick Rich as junior vice president, Janet Schoonover of Erie as chaplain and Rose Sancrant of Erie as chairman of Americanism and Scholarship activities.
Other Erie auxiliary members attending the ceremony were Dori Rollins, Kathy Judy, Marji Terry, Sharon Grodi, Shoonover and Sancrant.
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Erie's Dawn Shock is new auxiliary president for District 6