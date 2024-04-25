ERIE — Dawn Shock, a member of the Auxiliary to Erie Post 3925, Veterans of Foreign Wars, was installed April 13 as the new president of District 6 of the Michigan Auxiliary to the VFW.

Three members of the Michigan Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Michigan were installed as new officers at a ceremony April 13. They included (front row, from left): Angela Wood, senior vice president; Dawn Shock from Erie, president; and Patrick Rich, junior vice president.

Kris Griffith, a guard for the state VFW Auxiliary, was the installing officer during a ceremony held at a VFW post in Ann Arbor. Shock is serving as head of the district for the second time.

Attending an April 13 ceremony to install officers for District 6 of the Michigan VFW Auxiliary were members of the Auxiliary to Erie Post 3925, VFW (front row, from left): Janet Schoonover, Dori Rollins and Dawn Shock, who was installed as president of District 6; (back row, from left): Sharon Grodi, Rose Sancrant, Kathy Judy and Marji Terry.

Other district officers installed were Angela Wood as senior vice president, Patrick Rich as junior vice president, Janet Schoonover of Erie as chaplain and Rose Sancrant of Erie as chairman of Americanism and Scholarship activities.

Other Erie auxiliary members attending the ceremony were Dori Rollins, Kathy Judy, Marji Terry, Sharon Grodi, Shoonover and Sancrant.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Erie's Dawn Shock is new auxiliary president for District 6