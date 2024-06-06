Erie woman held for court on attempted homicide in stabbing of woman during March fight

An Erie woman testified on Wednesday that another woman she knew repeatedly harassed her through text messages and challenged her to fight before she finally agreed in late March to "pull up," or meet to fight.

Cherakei Wells said she decided to meet Andrea K. Griffin-McCloud in an east Erie neighborhood to fight "and get it over with." As soon as she stepped out of the car she arrived in, Wells testified, she and Griffin-McCloud began fighting.

The brawl continued for a few minutes, Wells said, adding that she believed she was winning, before her boyfriend broke it up. When it was over, Wells said she felt blood rushing down her face, and realized she had been cut across the forehead.

Wells also suffered a stab wound near her right breast that punctured her lung and left her hospitalized for five days, according to her testimony and information released by Erie police. A day after the March 25 fight, police charged Griffin-McCloud with attempted homicide and other offenses in the attack.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Griffin-McCloud, 23, for court on all charges following Wednesday's preliminary hearing in Erie County Central Court. She remains free on $75,000 bail.

Wells, 27, testified under questioning by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner that she brought no weapons to the fight. She said she did not see a weapon on Griffin-McCloud, but Griffin-McCloud was hiding her hand in the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt before the fight began.

Wells said under cross-examination by Griffin-McCloud's lawyer, Matthew Thomas, that she wasn't sure why Griffin-McCloud started threatening her out of nowhere, and she denied ever sending threatening messages to Griffin-McCloud.

Wells' boyfriend testified that, as the two women fought, he saw Griffin-McCloud swinging her arm in a way that seemed like a stabbing. He said he stopped the fight by punching Griffin-McCloud.

They boyfriend was charged by Erie police with assault for punching Griffin-McCloud, according to testimony in court Wednesday.

