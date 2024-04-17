Erie woman facing attempted homicide in stabbing that critically injured 31-year-old

An Erie woman is facing attempted homicide and other charges after city police accused her of stabbing a 31-year-old woman during an altercation on the city's east side early Wednesday morning.

Jaleasia M. Oyola, 21, was taken into police custody shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and was awaiting arraignment on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possessing an instrument of crime, according to police and court records. She is accused of stabbing the 31-year-old woman in the abdomen sometime before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Erie Bureau of Police.

Police learned of the stabbing at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, after the victim walked into UPMC Hamot for treatment, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. The woman was critically injured and underwent surgery, he said. Updated information on the woman's condition was not available Wednesday morning.

Officers located the woman's boyfriend, who brought the victim to the hospital, and determined the stabbing possibly happened outside of a residence in the 1100 block of East 19th Street, Lorah said.

He said Oyola was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the city.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not available Wednesday morning.

