Erie teen facing manslaughter in shooting death of friend in December gets unsecured bond

An Erie teenager accused by city police of fatally shooting his friend at a Lighthouse Street residence in December has been released from custody as the criminal case against him advances in court.

Erie County Judge John J. Mead on Wednesday granted a motion by the lawyer for 17-year-old Shemek S. Clements to set bond for his client, who had been held without bond in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center since his arrest on Dec. 13. Mead released Clements on $250,000 unsecured bond and placed him on electronic monitoring.

Mead's order also prohibits Clements from having contact with the family of shooting victim Hayden Lucas.

Clements' lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, said Clements has no prior record, and he said the shooting was a tragic accident.

Clements is facing a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter and felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license in the death of Lucas, 18, who died after he was shot in the neck inside his residence in the 400 block of Lighthouse Street. Clements was charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

Clements is scheduled to return to court for his formal arraignment on April 22, according to information in his docket sheet.

A 17-year-old Erie boy facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Lighthouse Street residence in Erie on Dec. 13 was released from custody on unsecured bond and placed on electronic monitoring Wednesday as the criminal case against him advances in court.

Investigators said Clements was with Lucas and two other juveniles inside the Lighthouse Street residence. The group was reportedly hanging out and wrestling and three guns, one of which was a BB gun, were present, according to police and information presented at an earlier court hearing. The guns were produced and a video was made of some members of the group holding the guns and pointing them at the camera, detectives wrote in the criminal complaint against Clements.

One of the juveniles present called 911 after the shooting, then ran home, got a parent and returned to the Lighthouse Street residence, according to testimony at the earlier hearing.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA teen charged in friend's fatal shooting released from custody