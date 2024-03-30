Erie SeaWolves release 2024 Opening Day roster
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
The Sweet 16 continues on Saturday on the women's side and two teams will punch the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
Here are all the new reveals and first looks from the 2024 New York International Auto Show, along with our commentary on the state of NYAS.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
This week's podcast highlights include news from the New York Auto Show, including a potential Nissan Xterra revival and thoughts on the Genesis Magma line
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.