Erie police seek suspects after man pistol-whipped, woman stabbed in separate assaults

Erie police detectives are searching for suspects in a pair of assaults in the city on Monday night that sent victims to local hospitals.

A 39-year-old man was treated at UPMC Hamot after he said he was pistol-whipped by a man on the city's west side. City police learned of the incident on Monday at 8:36 p.m., when officers were sent to the Country Fair store at 1810 Sassafras St. and spoke to the victim.

The man told police he was walking in the area of the 200 block of West 18th Street when he got into a verbal argument with a juvenile female who was with an adult female and an adult male. The victim said the adult male then pistol-whipped him before the three suspects got into a black sport-utility vehicle and left the area, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday morning.

At about 10:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to Saint Vincent Hospital on a report of a stabbing victim and learned that a 27-year-old woman was being treated for stab wounds to her forehead and breasts, Lorah said.

The woman told police she had gone to a location on Fairmount Parkway to engage in a planned fight with another person when she was jumped and stabbed repeatedly, Lorah said.

