Erie police seek suspect after man robs woman of her purse on city's west side

Erie police detectives are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman and robbing her of her purse on the city's west side late Monday morning.

The robbery was reported on Monday at about 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. The woman told police she was at the Quick Stop at 408 W. 18th St. when a man approached her and asked her for money. The woman said she had none and an argument ensued before the woman left heading south on Chestnut Street, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

The woman said the suspect followed her, pushed her and took her purse before fleeing, Lorah said.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lorah.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Purse snatching: Erie PA police seek suspect after woman robbed