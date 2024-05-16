Erie police allege trio broke into SeaWolves' stadium, ate concession treats

Erie SeaWolves president Greg Coleman was working at UPMC Park on Tuesday night when he said he noticed a window on one of the ballpark's concession stands was open.

Coleman said he ventured out into the ballpark to check it out and found himself in the company of some trespassers.

Those unwanted visitors, a 20-year-old man and two teenagers, are now facing criminal charges after Erie police accused them of helping themselves to a variety of concession stand fare after breaking into the downtown ballpark.

Police are also investigating whether the trio are possibly connected to another break-in and theft at UPMC Park days earlier.

What happened at the ballpark?

Tuesday's burglary occurred as the SeaWolves were away for a game against the Harrisburg Senators.

Erie police accuse the suspects of entering UPMC Park and then prying open a door to a locked concession stand. Items including a large amount of potato chips, candy and alcoholic beverages were taken and were placed in plastic bags and a bookbag, according to investigators.

Newly renovated UPMC Park, shown on April 30, 2021, will be the site for the Erie SeaWolves' home opener on Tuesday against Akron.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Rodolfo N. Patten, was detained until police, who were summoned to the park at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, arrived at the ballpark. When officers searched Patten, they found a folding pocket knife that was altered into metal knuckles, police wrote in Patten's criminal complaint.

Patten's two accused teenage accomplices, ages 14 and 16, were apprehended as one was fleeing the park and the other was attempting to leave the area, according to Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah.

Coleman credited the quick response of police in catching the suspects.

Patten was arraigned Wednesday morning on felony burglary and criminal trespass charges and on misdemeanor theft, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors and prohibited offensive weapon charges. His bond was set at 10% of $5,000, according to court records.

Patten is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

The two teenage suspects were detained and placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, according to Lorah. They are facing charges similar to the charges filed against Patten, he said.

UPMC Park had similar burglary days before

Lorah said city police detectives are looking into whether the three suspects charged in Tuesday's burglary are possibly connected to another break-in at UPMC Park that occurred on May 10.

In that incident, someone entered the ballpark and stole ice cream, Twisted Tea, seltzers and "beer bats," Lorah said.

That burglary was reported on Saturday, he said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In UPMC Park burglary, suspects took concession food, police allege