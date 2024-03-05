Erie man facing trial on charges of attempting to kidnap 13-year-old girl in January

An Erie man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl when police said he told them he was looking for a prostitute in late January is facing trial after he was held for court on all charges Monday afternoon.

Harry Rodriguez Felix, 33, was held for court on two first-degree felony counts of criminal attempt at kidnapping, a second-degree felony count of criminal attempt at interference with the custody of a child, and a second-degree felony count of criminal attempt at unlawful restraint of a minor. He was also held for court on a misdemeanor count of luring a child into a motor vehicle following his preliminary hearing before Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Alison Scarpitti.

Scarpitti denied a request by Rodriguez Felix's lawyer to lower the $100,000 bond holding Rodriguez Felix in the Erie County Prison. Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz objected to the bond reduction.

The 13-year-old girl and an Erie police detective who charged Rodriguez Felix in the case testified under questioning by Hirz during Monday afternoon's hearing.

Authorities accuse Rodriguez Felix of confronting the girl and grabbing her in the 1200 block of Liberty Street on the early afternoon of Jan. 31. Police said the girl said she was walking home from school when the man approached her in a white van.

Police released a surveillance video image of the van after the incident as investigators sought information from the public in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

Investigators would identify Rodriguez Felix as a suspect in the incident, and they initially charged him on Feb. 4 with the misdemeanor luring charge. Detectives wrote in his initial criminal complaint that the girl told police the man pulled up, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into his van, but she kicked him and ran away.

The four felony charges were added against Rodriguez Felix in a new criminal complaint that police filed on Feb. 5, after authorities said more evidence and information was developed in the investigation.

Detectives wrote in the new criminal complaint that, according to the girl, the white van pulled up to her and a person inside cat-called and blew kisses at her before the man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the van.

When investigators later interviewed Rodriguez Felix, he told detectives he was looking for a prostitute and blew kisses to the girl when he saw her, according to information in the complaint.

