Erie man faces trial following alleged attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old girl

TechCrunch

A South Korean startup called QuotaLab is on a quest to follow in the footsteps of Carta, the cap table management company that's used by a host of startups and investors in the U.S. Carta started life as "eShares" in 2012 as a cap table management service that startups could use to issue equity to their investors and employees. Today, its stable of offerings has expanded to include everything from valuation and equity management, to bookkeeping, risk assessment and brokerage services.