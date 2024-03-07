Erie man faces animal cruelty counts after police said he fled stop with dogs in truck

An Erie man accused of leading police on a lengthy high-speed pursuit in the city on Tuesday morning is facing animal cruelty charges after officers said he took five dogs along for the ride.

The pursuit, which police said started with an attempt to stop a wanted person, covered about two miles, with speeds in excess of 80 to 100 mph, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. It ended in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road, where the accused driver was taken into custody, according to police records.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ibraheim S. Al-Mansouri, was later arraigned on charges including a felony count of fleeing police and five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and jailed on $75,000 bond in the case. He was also arraigned on charges in three other criminal cases he was wanted on, with bonds totaling $35,000 set in those cases, according to court documents.

State police: Cleveland woman fleeing from Ohio police before western Erie County crash

Fleeing police with dogs in tow

According to information in Al-Mansouri's criminal complaint, officers spotted him on Tuesday at about 10:45 a.m. driving a Nissan Frontier at East 26th Street and McClelland Ave. Al-Mansouri was known to be wanted on three warrants for charges including misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats for an alleged incident involving a weapon from July; misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest counts in an incident on Feb. 16; and felony witness intimidation in an incident on Feb. 23, according to court records and information in the complaint.

Police said Al-Mansouri fled from an attempted traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit as he drove through stop signs and red lights. His actions endangered the public and police officers, as well as a male passenger in the truck and five dogs in the vehicle, the charging officer wrote in the complaint.

Four of the dogs were tied with short ropes in the truck's bed, according to police.

The dogs were taken to the A.N.N.A. Shelter and are being held there, Lorah said Thursday. Some of the American Bully dogs suffered scrapes and other minor injuries, Ruth Thompson, founder and managing director of the A.N.N.A. Shelter, said Thursday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA man charged with fleeing, animal cruelty in police pursuit