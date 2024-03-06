Erie man charged at 16 in a 2022 shooting gets prison term on attempted homicide plea

An Erie man who was 16 years old when city police charged him with shooting another man in September 2022 was sentenced to state prison on Wednesday on his guilty pleas to attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the case.

Erie County Judge John J. Mead sentenced 18-year-old Ashton Tolbert to 11½ to 23 years in state prison on the attempted homicide charge, and to a concurrent term of 10 to 20 years on the aggravated assault charge. The sentencing was in the mitigated range, Mead said.

Tolbert pleaded guilty to the two charges on Jan. 3.

"We are happy we were able to hold him accountable for such a concerning crime," Erie County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said following sentencing.

Erie police accused Tolbert of shooting a 39-year-old man in the 800 block of German Street on the early afternoon of Sept. 24, 2022.

Investigators said they found the victim in the 200 block of East Eighth Street, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot would to the left shoulder area.

Police wrote in Tolbert's criminal complaint that they found two live .22-caliber rounds on the sidewalk in the 800 block of German Street and located surveillance video they said showed Tolbert running up to the victim and shooting him before running off.

Erie police charged Tolbert in the crime under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

