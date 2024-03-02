Erie County woman is sentenced for crash that killed her husband

Mar. 2—An Erie County woman will serve a combination of jail and probation totaling seven years for causing a fatal Bloomfield Township crash nearly three years ago, killing her husband, and injuring herself and two others.

Randi L. Cook was sentenced Friday in Crawford County Court to a total of 11 1/2 months to two years less one day in county jail followed by five years of probation for the April 8, 2021, crash.

In January, Cook, 35, of Fairview, pleaded guilty in county court — as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office — to homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The plea agreement also included an agreed-upon the maximum county sentence followed by five years of probation.

The crash claimed the life of Jamie L. Higley, 34, of Union City, who was Cook's husband, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. Higley was a front-seat passenger in the SUV Cook was driving.

Police said Cook was driving the SUV at a high rate of speed when it crested a hill on Rockdale Road and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer truck. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rockdale and King roads in Bloomfield Township at 2:45 p.m. April 8, 2021.

Cook, along with Kenneth L. Muller and Cody J. Bille, both of Union City and passengers in the rear of the SUV, were injured in the crash. Michael J. Rogers, 51, of Cambridge Springs, the driver of the truck, wasn't injured.

Interviewed at the scene by police, Cook told authorities she, Higley, Muller and Bille all had smoked methamphetamine about one hour before the crash, the affidavit said.

A search warrant for Cook's medical records pertaining to her treatment at UPMC Hamot, Erie, resulting from the crash found Cook's urine contained positive levels of controlled substances, the affidavit said.

"All of this has been a nightmare," Cook told Judge Mark Stevens before receiving her sentence.

"I accept and take responsibility for my actions," said Cook, who had no prior criminal record. "I miss my husband every single day."

Cook told the judge her children were facing more victimization in the wake of Higley's death as "their mother is being taken from them."

In agreeing to impose the agreed upon sentence, Stevens reminded Cook that her actions that day were avoidable and impactful.

"The result is still what it is — tragic," the judge said. "I'm glad you see the impact of your actions ... how awful this was. How avoidable this was. Sometimes the choices we make have long-term consequences."

Stevens sentenced Cook to serve 11 and one-half months to two years less one day in the Crawford County jail followed by five years probation on the homicide by vehicle charge plus pay a $100 fine and court costs.

Stevens also sentenced Cook to serve seven years probation plus pay a $100 fine and court costs for aggravated assault by vehicle; and serve three days in jail plus pay a $1,000 fine and court costs for the DUI controlled substance charge.

Stevens ordered Cook's sentences to run at the same time.

