Erie County sees continued population slide. How many residents has it lost since 2020?

Erie County's population continues to decline.

The U.S. Census Bureau this month in its annual vintage estimate reported Erie County lost 1,269 residents between July 2022 and this past July.

Erie County had 267,571 residents in July, and 268,840 as of the Census Bureau's July 2022 estimate.

Since the 2020 census, Erie County has lost 3,305 residents. In 2020, Erie County had 270,876 residents.

Erie County has lost 9,690 residents since the 2010 census, when there were 280,566 people live here.

Neighboring counties also have lost population:

Crawford County saw a decline of 404 residents since July 2022, or 2.3%.

Warren County lost 246 residents, or 2.6%.

Mercer County had 634 residents in July than a year earlier, a 1.9% decline.

Venango County lost 303 resident, or 2%.

Why is the population declining?

The population has been on the decline not just in Erie County, but nationwide.

The Census Bureau projections, released in late 2023 and including projections until the year 2100, include three scenarios: zero-immigration, low-immigration and high-immigration, immigration meaning both international and domestic.

In each scenario, the Census Bureau reports drivers of population decline include reduced fertility along with mortality in an aging population. In all except for the zero-immigration scenario, immigration is projected to be the largest contributor to any increase in population.

How is the data estimated?

Each new series of estimates from the Census Bureau is revised yearly. The Census Bureau uses an equation that subtracts deaths and migration from population base plus births.

