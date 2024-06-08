Erie County restaurant inspections for May 30-June 5, 2024

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded May 30 through Thursday.

Seven critical violations

Kirin Court, 5624 Peach St., Millcreek Township (food stored on the floor; no sanitizer being used; food debris and grease built up in several places; single-use glove found in package of wontons; eggs found at 74 degrees; no soap in toilet room; person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.) Also, three noncritical violations. Wednesday

Two critical violations

Lake View Country Club, 8351 Station Road, North East Township. (Cooler found at 53 degrees, exterior door broken and does not exclude access to pests.) Tuesday

One critical violation

Red Fox Inn, 1224 E. 38th St. (Food contact surfaces not clean.) May 30

One noncritical violation

Crosby's Wattsburg, 13580 Rt. 8/89, Venango Township. Tuesday

Previous violations corrected

Polish Sharpshooters, 650 E. 12th St. Wednesday

Dollar General, 13970 Rt. 8/89, Venango Township. Tuesday

Like My Thai, 827 State St. May 30

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County PA restaurant inspections for May 30-June 5, 2024