Erie County restaurant inspections for April 4-11, 2024
At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded April 4 through Thursday.
One critical violation
Penn State Behrend Clark Cafe, 4701 College Drive, Harborcreek Township. (Milk found at 47 degrees.) Also one noncritical violation. Tuesday
Bob Evans, 8041 Peach St., Summit Township. (Salad cooler found at 55 degrees.) Tuesday
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie, 143 E. Second St. (No sanitizer is being used in the buckets to clean food contact surfaces.) Tuesday
Texas Roadhouse, 7475 Peach St., Summit Township. (No paper towels at hand wash sink in the bar area.) April 5
Previous violations corrected
Bricks American Steakhouse, 417 State St. Wednesday
UPMC Hamot Front Lobby, 201 State St. Tuesday
MC's Bar & Grill, 1400 East Lake Road. Tuesday
St. Mary's Club, 320 E. 10th St. Tuesday
Harborcreek GetGo, 4307 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek Township. Tuesday
Country Fair, 5866 Station Road, Harborcreek Township. Tuesday
Skunk & Goat Tavern, 17 W. Main St., North East Boro. April 5
Gary's Superette, 4703 East Lake Road, Harborcreek Township. April 5
