Erie County Council extends voter registration deadline due to April 8 solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse, set to cross Erie County on April 8, is not just a cosmic event: It’s also affecting the local election season.

Since April 8 is also the last day to register to vote for the April 23 primary election, Erie County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to extend the registration deadline to April 9.

Here’s what to know.

Why the extension?

The deadline was extended for public safety reasons.

The total solar eclipse could draw 200,000 visitors to Erie County and hinder the ability of residents and county employees to safely access the Erie County Courthouse, according to an Erie County Board of Elections news release.

Moreover, if the county’s election offices in the courthouse were to remain open on April 8, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office would have to serve at the courthouse on a day when emergency services will already be strained due to the event, the release stated.

The decision to extend the deadline was made in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the release continued.

Prior to Tuesday’s council meeting, council members received a resolution from the Erie County Board of Elections as well as a court order signed by Judge John Mead of the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Can you still vote on April 8?

The Voter Registration office at the Erie County Courthouse will be closed to the public on April 8. However, there will be a sign at the front of the courthouse with directions on how to register:

A QR Code will be provided for those who wish to register to vote online; or

A folder with applications and pens will be located at the front of the courthouse with an option to drop the application into the secure ballot box.

If any application has an issue or has any missing information, someone from the Voter Registration Office will contact the applicant to resolve those issues.

The Voter Registration Office will reopen on April 9 to receive applications. Any application received by April 9 will be considered valid and timely.

How to register to vote?

Erie County Clerk Karen Chillcott is encouraging residents to plan ahead by either registering to vote online or by coming into the Voter Registration Office before April 5.

To register online, visit the Erie County website at eriecountypa.gov and click on the “Departments” tab and then “Elections and Voter Registration.”

There, voters can access an online voter registration form or print out a PDF voter registration form. Frequently asked questions and a mailing address are provided.

Voters can also access registration forms at a state wine and spirits store; a state representative’s office; any library; or the Erie County Voter Registration Office, located in Room 112 of the Erie County Courthouse.

