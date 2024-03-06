Erie County Community College is tuition-free and growing, where are grads finding jobs?

I am now in my fourth year as a board member for the Erie County Community College. Watching the college grow and getting an inside view of what it takes to create a brand new community college has been unique and rewarding. It has also provided another perspective for a common family experience. Unlike anyone else who has served on the board, I have three school-age children. They all attend Fairview schools. My oldest son is a junior and my daughter is a sophomore. As is the normal right of passage for all high school students, mine are starting to look at what the possibilities are beyond graduation.

They have started to consider college as an option. I don't have to tell anyone that costs have been rising. This is, of course, also true for higher education. Between tuition, fees, and room and board at Pennsylvania's public and private schools, it could cost students tens of thousands of dollars or more to earn a four-year degree.

Unsurprisingly, most people don't have that kind of money stashed under their mattresses. I know we don't. We certainly don't have three times that to provide a higher education for all three of our children.

If you can fight through the notorious Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) debacle, federal student loans are available for a portion of college costs. However, then students leave college with a monthly payment in addition to their diploma. If one takes out $27,000, the maximum allowed by the federal government for undergraduate education, that equates to $300 per month for 10 years assuming a conservative 6% interest rate.

In lieu of this, the students in Erie are now able to attend the Erie County Community College at a total cost of, let me check my math, $0. Yes, the college still has free tuition for students. You may be wondering, how are those students doing?

Well, we had 27 graduates last June in our inaugural graduating class. We anticipate over 60 this June.

The spring semester saw our largest enrollment yet at 544 students to date. The fall semester saw an increase of 24.2% from 368 in 2022 to 457 in 2023. In addition, our retention rate from Fall 2023 to Spring 2024 was 68.1%, which is comparable to national statistics.

Some graduates from last year's class transferred to Mercyhurst University, Penn State Behrend and PennWest. Others accepted positions at local companies like Erie Insurance, DonJon Shipbuilding and Repair, Modular Engineering, Burns Manufacturing, and The Warren Company, among others.

The Erie County Community College is starting to transform lives. It is living up to the potential and ideals that dozens of community members fought so long and hard for.

I'm grateful to have an inside seat and I look forward with anticipation as it continues to help develop and shape our shared community for decades to come.

I don't know if any of my children will attend Erie County Community College. I hope they will consider it. I'm doing my part to subtly persuade them. I have sweatshirts for them and several cups that I like to leave around the house. I hope they can see the value that so many others had the foresight to see. If they do, they will be in a better financial position, and, right now, they don't even have to fill out a FAFSA form.

Christina Vogel is a member of the Erie County Community College Board of Trustees

