Erie County Clerk reminds drivers of REAL ID deadline for domestic flights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next May, you’ll need a REAL ID in order to fly elsewhere in the United States. Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns joined News 4 on Tuesday to share about the requirements and process for getting one.

If you don’t know whether or not your driver’s license is REAL ID-compliant, there are two things to look for — a star or a flag. If your license has one of these, you’re good to go.

If it doesn’t, and you’re planning to fly on May 7, 2025 or later, you’ll need to schedule an appointment with the DMV. Kearns says wait times at Erie County’s auto bureaus are very short. To make an appointment, click or tap here.

For more information, watch the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

