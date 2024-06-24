Eric Trump's 'Unvarnished' Claim About Dad Gets Brutal Instant Fact-Check

Critics are rushing to correct Eric Trump after he delivered a bold claim about the legacy of his father, Donald Trump.

“I think my father will go down, maybe his greatest accomplishment, will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he’s really taken toward the whole system,” Trump said on the far-right X22 podcast.

Eric Trump said he thinks history will remember his father's greatest trait as his "unvarnished honesty."

Trump said the Washington, DC system “existed for a long time,” but his father “pulled the rug out from under it and exposed it for what it is.”

A Washington Post analysis found that Donald Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims during his four years in office. That’s an average of 21 per day, although the newspaper said he told literally hundreds of lies on some days of his presidency.

Given that reality, critics of both Trumps delivered an unvarnished fact-check on X:

Due to his unvarnished honesty he uttered over 30,000 lies during his administration, and at least twice as many since he left office.



Maybe he should varnish his honesty? Just a thought.

Someone tell Eric that I just checked my thesaurus and "unvarnished" is not a synonym for "nonexistent." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 24, 2024

"By the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day."

History had already recorded his father’s horrible presidency in the Museum of American History in DC!

He’s in the exhibition showing the few Presidents that EVER caused this country ANY great damage and embarrassment!

He's in the exhibition showing the few Presidents that EVER caused this country ANY great damage and embarrassment!

Unfortunately nothing about 1/6 has been immortalized yet!

And The Night Stalker will be remembered as a people person who loved to visit people.

History will have trouble reconciling that with the family being banned from operating a charity.

