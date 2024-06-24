Eric Trump's 'Unvarnished' Claim About Dad Gets Brutal Instant Fact-Check

Critics are rushing to correct Eric Trump after he delivered a bold claim about the legacy of his father, Donald Trump.

“I think my father will go down, maybe his greatest accomplishment, will actually be kind of the unvarnished honesty that he’s really taken toward the whole system,” Trump said on the far-right X22 podcast.

Trump said the Washington, DC system “existed for a long time,” but his father “pulled the rug out from under it and exposed it for what it is.”

A Washington Post analysis found that Donald Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims during his four years in office. That’s an average of 21 per day, although the newspaper said he told literally hundreds of lies on some days of his presidency.

