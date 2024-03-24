Eric Trump's Boast About $464 Million Bond Is Not What He Thinks It Is

Eric Trump’s complaints about the Trump Organization’s nearly half-billion bond deadline backfired during a stop by Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend.

As Donald Trump’s second son tried to argue against the $350 million, plus interest judgement handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron last month, he told host Maria Bartiromo, “No one’s ever seen a bond this big.”

“Every single person when I came to them saying, ‘Can I get a half billion dollar bond?’ Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing,” said Eric, who is executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump: Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. pic.twitter.com/0yX20Dz4P8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Online, people seemed to wonder if people were laughing with the Trumps, or at them.

Judge Engoron calculated the nine-figure penalty by adding the amount of money the Trump Organization gained through fraudulent financial statements with years of interest, landing at a total of $464 million.

"Hi, we're some of the most notorious deadbeats on the planet."



"Can I have a bond to stay a judgment that found us liable for defrauding our lenders for decades?"



"Why are you laughing?" — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) March 24, 2024

This is what happens when you stiff everyone that you do business with. — Critically Independent (@CriticallyInd) March 24, 2024

Though the Trump Organization filed an immediate appeal to Judge Engoron’s Feb. 16 conviction, the company is required to pay the penalties in full by Monday, lest the company’s assets be seized by the state of New York.

The Trumps have yet to sway a lender to back their bid for a retrial.

Last week in legal filings, representatives for the organization said obtaining the $464 million bond by the deadline is “a practical impossibility.”

The brief claimed the Trump Organization had contacted 30 bond companies and few would even “consider a bond of anything approaching” that level of liability.

After his appearance on Fox on Sunday, Eric Trump continued to make his case for the company on X, formerly Twitter.

There, he told followers the mere “notion of seizing properties owned by the Former President of the United States” would shatter trust “in the entire legal system in the United States.”

Of course, plenty of people had their own responses.

People are laughing at Deadbeat Don. He can’t pay his bond! — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 24, 2024

Eric, we have all been laughing for a VERY long time! 😂 — SillyRedHats (@SillyRedHats) March 24, 2024

Tee time is Monday morning 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xnJqB47u2N — Swac-Man (@ManSwac) March 24, 2024

Eric Trump translated: My dad lied about how much he was worth and got fined ~$500M. Now he can't afford to pay but it's everyone else's fault. Even the bond companies won't give him a bond because they don't trust anything he says or does.



I predict bankruptcy, for 6th time. pic.twitter.com/h1SEJt9mJC — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) March 24, 2024

Nah. Happens to all sorts of tax cheats.

If you actually ran the company and made sure the accounting was honest, this wouldn’t be happening.

In the meantime, you sound like every dumb criminal out there. — Rebel Rod (@Lorenzo23462) March 24, 2024

