Eric Trump and wife Lara welcome baby boy

Eric Trump and Lara Trump welcomed their first child together

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

The first son took to Twitter to announce the birth of a baby boy.

".@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning," Trump wrote.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

The new baby is President Trump's ninth grandchild. First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have three children, and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and wife Vanessa have five children.