Eric Trump Slammed For ‘Particularly Disgusting’ Memorial Day Weekend Post

Eric Trump drew ire over Memorial Day weekend with a post about sacrifice on X, formerly Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump’s son shared another user’s post which featured a photo of the Trump family and the claim that they’d given up “everything to Save America.”

“And we will do it again!” the Trump scion wrote.

The image featured Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were not in it.

Critics argued the post was in poor taste, given how the weekend is supposed to be about honoring America’s fallen service members.

“I wasn’t going to tweet anything political this weekend, but i have to make an exception for this,” responded former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a former Air Force second lieutenant who is a fierce critic of the Trumps.

“Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with ‘Benedict Arnold’ and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend,” he added. “You don’t know the first thing about service you child.”

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, meanwhile, called it “particularly disgusting to post this on Memorial Day weekend.”

Others recalled presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump’s past derogatory comments about members and veterans of the U.S. military ― such as calling fallen soldiers “suckers” ― and his five deferments to avoid the Vietnam draft.

I wasn’t going to tweet anything political this weekend, but i have to make an exception for this. Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with “Benedict Arnold” and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend.



You don’t know the first thing about service… https://t.co/SxDAKyBpeI — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) May 26, 2024

Particularly disgusting to post this on Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/cBifiFOmkY — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2024

The grift from this family never ends. Stolen valor. Claiming to have served the country without being in the military. How many years in service or # of deployment you all have? FYI, Taking part in the events leading up to J6 doesn’t count as military service. https://t.co/05mRPhUSKz — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) May 26, 2024

A big FU to Gold Star families on Memorial Day. #TrumpIsUnfitForOfficehttps://t.co/fVC7jGHm0q — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 26, 2024

The families that gave up everything for this country have family members buried at Arlington. How tone deaf can you be? It's Memorial Day weekend, FFS!! We are remembering those who actually did give it all.



Even for a Trump, this is shockingly awful. — Leslieoo7 (@Leslieoo7) May 25, 2024

Your family hasn’t struggled at any point your life.



On Monday you should sit down and think about the people who truly gave up everything. — Top (@topusmc1775) May 25, 2024

You haven’t sacrificed a damn thing for America.



The stones to say something like this on Memorial Day weekend. Unbelievable. https://t.co/elkINqWjGV — Downtown Dems (@DowntownDems) May 26, 2024

Memorial Day weekend is to honor our fallen members of the military who sacrificed their lives so we could be free. This family has been dishonoring our Military and yet, fake patriots still support them. It’s sickening. https://t.co/5XyKkqxCN9 — Real Americans despise Trump🇺🇸🇺🇦💉🌊 (@DawnOBrien55) May 26, 2024

Stop Acting like ANY OF YOU decided to Volunteer for U.S. Military Service during a War.



- Did you give up ANYTHING? NO!

- Did you leave your families for years and go FIGHT in a WAR with a REAL CHANCE of DYING? NO!



None of you gave up ANYTHING! Each and EVERY SINGLE… — Uncle Chad (@GIGACHAD2021) May 25, 2024

Yup, Donald even gave up his bone spurs after the draft was over. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 26, 2024

Your family hasn't "gave-up everything"; your father still has most of his freedoms. — OnTheFritz™ (@fritzinmo) May 25, 2024

Gave up everything? On Memorial Day no less …



Name one member of your family that served in the military.



ZERO. — Chris Cost, CFA (@ChrisCostCFA) May 25, 2024

