Eric Trump Says Lenders He Hit for Half-Billion Dollars in Father’s Bond Scramble ‘Were Laughing’

Less than a day before Donald Trump’s deadline to post a $464 million bond or risk his assets getting seized by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, his children are going to the media to complain about the cash squeeze.

Trump’s younger son Eric Trump opined about the ordeal during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, saying that he was present during the negotiations with dozens of sureties to secure the bond, only for all of them to reject Trump.

“Every single person when I came to them saying, ‘Hey, can I get a half-billion dollar bond?’” the younger Trump brother told Fox host Maria Bartiromo, “Maria: they were laughing. They were laughing.”

Eric Trump: Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. pic.twitter.com/0yX20Dz4P8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Trump needs to secure the $464 million bond to appeal the ruling in the New York State case where the Trump Organization was convicted of inflating property values and lying about assets to receive loans and reduce taxes. Trump is facing a $3 billion windfall for his social media company Truth Social going public, but the funds are several months out from landing in his account, and he has shown previously that he does not currently have enough liquid funds to post the bond outright, though his family has yet to admit it.

“They’re trying to deprive him of his cash because they want to bankrupt him,” Eric Trump said. “They want to hurt him so badly, and it’s going to backfire because he’s going to win this in November.”

Eric Trump: They're trying to deprive him of his cash. pic.twitter.com/UPVFIxMpJj — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

Contrary to the younger Trump’s complaints about how hard it is to secure a half-billion dollar bond, the ruling makes clear that the bond does not need to be funded from a single surety or lender. Additionally, his claims of how unprecedented the ruling is also does not hold water, with court filings in the case citing other billion-dollar rulings that were appealed after securing bonds, including a 2021 case between Sony Music and Cox Communications (the ruling was later tossed after appeal).

Aside from Eric Trump ranting about failing to help his father, he also used his time on television to estimate that Mar-a-Lago is valued at a billion dollars and argue his dad “built the skyline of New York” (this isn’t the first time Eric Trump has made this claim), both of which seem ironic given that lying about property values and assets was what led to this trouble in the first place.

Eric Trump: First of all, I'm a guy that grew up in New York, my father built the skyline of New York. pic.twitter.com/UERivpDjDk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2024

