Eric Trump Says Harsh Political Rhetoric 'Might' Be Linked To Violence

Eric Trump conceded to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday that harsh political rhetoric “might” be linked to recent violence, including the shooting death of 11 people in an apparent anti-Semitic attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue earlier — or it “might not.”

“Listen,” he also said of the massacre, “America mourns, right?”

Pirro quizzed President Donald Trump’s second son on both the synagogue shooting and the pipe bombs mailed earlier in the week to Democratic political figures and others who his father has targeted for harsh and criticism and nasty comments. The man arrested for the pipe bombs, Cesar Sayoc, was living in a van plastered with photos of the president and images of some of the Trump targets with gunsight crosshairs over their faces.

Pirro, referring to the weeks’, asked Eric Trump “is this a sign of the rhetoric and the outrage people are hearing? Is there any correlation between the two?”

“Listen, there might be, and there might not be,” he responded. “At the end of the day, this is a very sick, sick, deranged human ... subhuman,” he said, referring to suspected synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.

Trump also complained that “it seems like we’ve gotten to a place in life and society where everything has to be kind of politicized ... Somebody has to point a political finger at absolutely everything. At the end of the day, this is a sick, sick, sick person.”

