Eric Trump Posts Picture With Sister Ivanka

President Donald Trump used Twitter to declare that “fake news media” — including CNN, ABC, CBS, New York Times and NBC News — is “the enemy of the American people.”

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump posted a picture with his sister Ivanka Trump at the White House, with a caption that said he missed her in New York after the latter moved to Washington, D.C., after their father became the president.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Eric Trump, 33, put up a picture with his sister who recently moved out of New York, where he still resides. His 1.07 million followers saw a glimpse of the White House in the picture.

Ivanka Trump, 35, moved to Washington, D.C., from New York after her husband Jared Kushner, who has been appointed as a special adviser to President Trump, purchased a home in the city. The couple has moved into the posh Washington neighborhood of Kalorama, boasting of high-profile neighbors including former President Barack Obama.

Read: The Obamas will be Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's new neighbors in Washington DC

The young couple, who has three children, reportedly played an important role in Trump’s campaign for presidency and even though Ivanka Trump does not have an official role in the White House, she has made numerous appearances, most recently at the International Women’s Day lunch with first lady Melania Trump.

She has also attended, beside her father, a number of meetings with world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Eric Trump, on the other hand, has been given the duty of running the Trump Organization in his father’s absence, in collaboration with his brother and Trump’s oldest child Donald Trump Jr., 39. Eric Trump has been using his social media accounts to promote the Trump brand by posting pictures of a visit to the Trump Winery in Virginia.

The Trump siblings seem close and have been spotted making numerous public appearances during Trump’s presidential campaign. The family also got together to back their father while he was being sworn in as president in January.

Related Articles