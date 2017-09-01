Eric Trump Fails Miserably Trying To Call Out CNN

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would donate $1 million of his own money to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, a gesture that his son Eric Trump used to attack CNN.

When retweeting a Fox News story about the president’s pledge Thursday night, Eric added a message asking if CNN or the mainstream media would “acknowledge this incredible generosity.”

“My guess: they wont,” he added.

So proud!!! Let's see if @CNN or the #MSM acknowledges this incredible generosity. My guess: they won't... https://t.co/hTQd2qnsR2?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 31, 2017

Unfortunately for the president’s second-oldest son, he guessed wrong. In addition to the announcement being widely covered following White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ briefing, CNN covered the news on air and online three hours before Eric Trump sent his tweet.

President Trump will donate $1 million to Texas recovery efforts https://t.co/NoYZNJ5xoo?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/JPeiKpp3fI

— CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2017

A few hours after his tweet, CNN’s public relations team responded on Twitter with screenshots of the network’s coverage of the president’s pledge.

You guessed wrong. We covered the pledge online and on-air well before your tweet. ]]>🤦

Watch news, TV and more Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.