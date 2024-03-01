Eric Swalwell Expertly Roasts Donald Trump In Inquiry Exchange With Hunter Biden

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) should have charged a two-drink minimum for his roasting of Donald Trump while he questioned Hunter Biden in the impeachment inquiry this week.

The congressman clearly wasn’t buying into House Republicans’ muddled efforts to prove that President Joe Biden illegally benefited from Hunter Biden’s business dealings when he was vice president.

So Swalwell had some fun with it in the closed-door deposition. He skewered the previous White House occupant for nepotism, reported profiting off foreign governments while in office, and business deals that a court ruled were shady ― and worthy of hundreds of millions in fines.

Here’s Swalwell’s exchange with Hunter Biden, according to the transcript released Thursday.

SWALWELL: Any time your father was in government, prior to the Presidency or before, did he ever operate a hotel?

BIDEN: No, he has never operated a hotel.

SWALWELL: So he’s never operated a hotel where foreign nationals spent millions at that hotel while he was in office?

BIDEN: No, he has not.

SWALWELL: Did your father ever employ in the Oval Office any direct family member to also work in the Oval Office?

BIDEN: My father has never employed any direct family members, to my knowledge.

SWALWELL: While your father was President, did anyone in the family receive 41 trademarks from China?

BIDEN: No.

SWALWELL: As President and the leader of the party, has your father ever tried to install as the chairperson of the party a daughter-in-law or anyone else in the family?

BIDEN: No. And I don’t think that anyone in my family would be crazy enough to want to be the chairperson of the DNC.

SWALWELL: Has your father ever in his time as an adult been fined $355 million by any State that he worked in?

BIDEN: No, he has not, thank God.

SWALWELL: Anyone in your family ever strike a multibillion dollar deal with the Saudi Government while your father was in office?

BIDEN: No.

SWALWELL: That’s all I’ve got.

