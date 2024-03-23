Eric Holcomb has questions for Indiana governor candidates who could replace him

Outgoing Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has some advice for those vying to replace him: Start talking about your detailed plans for the Hoosier state.

“As the state’s chief executive, you won’t be able to rely on slogans or empty campaign promises to yield positive results,” Holcomb wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon. “Instead, your vision, and where you want to lead the state must be accompanied by detailed plans that you will implement.”

Holcomb, who was first elected in 2016, began the thread by touting some accomplishments by his own and previous administrations.

“For 20 years, #Indiana has been on a roll,” he wrote. “We have enjoyed a AAA credit rating, reserves to keep it & balanced budgets. Over the last 6 years, GDP has grown +$150 billion, allowing unprecedented strategic investments in public ed, health, safety, infrastructure & quality of place.”

Holcomb wrote that candidates need to consider several key areas, including the economy, environment, child care and early learning, public health, quality of place, K-12 initiatives and workforce training.

“The answers to these questions are what I’m looking for in a candidate,” the incumbent wrote in the post. “Your first days on the job will consist of the makings of your first budget and agenda and addressing the #Hoosiers who have selected you as their leader.”

Users on X responded to Holcomb with a variety of comments, some on the legalization of marijuana, women’s health care, election security, property taxes, employee-protection laws and immigration.

Six fellow Republicans — including Suzanne Crouch, Holcomb's own lieutenant governor — are vying to take on the Democrat and Libertarian who are running for governor in Indiana in 2024. Holcomb notably hasn't endorsed in the GOP primary.

The other Republican candidates are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden and Jamie Reitenour.

Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, is the Democratic candidate, and Donald Rainwater, a software engineer and Navy veteran from Johnson County, is running as a Libertarian.

The primary election is May 7. The general election is Nov. 5.

You can register to vote in the May primary election at indianavoters.in.gov/. The deadline to do so is April 8.

