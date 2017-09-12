Eric Bolling's Former Fox News Colleagues Pay Tribute To His Late Son

“The Five” closed its Monday broadcast with a tribute to the late son of theFox News show’s former co-host, Eric Bolling.

Eric Chase Bolling, 19, was found dead in Colorado on Friday. The cause of death is still unknown and an autopsy will be performed next week.

Co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle said the younger Bolling had just started his sophomore year in college in Colorado.

“[The Bollings] are in our prayers and the prayers of the entire Fox News family,” Guilfoyle said. “Eric Chase brought so much love and joy to his parents’ life. If you watched our show over the years, you probably heard Eric proudly talk about his sweet son, who was a baseball player like his dad, playing left field.”

Hours before Bolling’s son was found, Fox News announced that it was parting ways “amicably” with the host. Bolling had come under scrutiny after HuffPost reported he had sent inappropriate text messages to former and current female colleagues, allegations which he vehemently denied.

Fox News host Sean Hannity also closed his Monday night program with a tribute to Bolling’s son.

″Just want to say to my friend, our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Hannity said. “We love you, and we’re thinking of you in this most difficult time.”