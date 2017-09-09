Eric Bolling's 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday.

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday.

The cause of Eric Chase Bolling’s death remained unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

The younger Bolling died hours after Fox News announced it was parting ways “amicably” with his father. The Fox personality came under fire after HuffPost published a report in August revealing that he had sent inappropriate text messages to current and former female colleagues.

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric + his son. You can just tell from this pic that he adored him. The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad. https://t.co/S8Dhgp6bH7?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric Chase lived in Boulder, Colorado, and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook.

He was the only child of Eric Bolling and wife Adrienne.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.