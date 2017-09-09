    Eric Bolling's 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead

    Hayley Miller
    The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday.

    The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday.

    The cause of Eric Chase Bolling’s death remained unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

    The younger Bolling died hours after Fox News announced it was parting ways “amicably” with his father. The Fox personality came under fire after HuffPost published a report in August revealing that he had sent inappropriate text messages to current and former female colleagues.

    Eric Chase lived in Boulder, Colorado, and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook.

    He was the only child of Eric Bolling and wife Adrienne.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.