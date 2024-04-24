Erdoğan concerned about increasing racism in Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, speak at a press conference after their talks at the presidential palace. Steinmeier is on a three-day official visit to Turkey. The occasion of the trip is the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Turkey. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his distress about increasing racism in Germany during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"Our concerns about rising xenophobic, Islamophobic, far-right and racist organizations in Germany, together with Europe, are steadily increasing," Erdoğan said on Wednesday after a meeting with Steinmeier.

Erdoğan said he was "proud" of the millions of people of Turkish origin in Germany, who play important roles in society, the economy and culture.

He also welcomed a new dual citizenship law as an important step towards better integration.

"The outstanding common denominator and the backbone of our bilateral relations with Germany are our strong human ties," said Erdoğan.