Erdoğan concerned about increasing racism in Germany
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his distress about increasing racism in Germany during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"Our concerns about rising xenophobic, Islamophobic, far-right and racist organizations in Germany, together with Europe, are steadily increasing," Erdoğan said on Wednesday after a meeting with Steinmeier.
Erdoğan said he was "proud" of the millions of people of Turkish origin in Germany, who play important roles in society, the economy and culture.
He also welcomed a new dual citizenship law as an important step towards better integration.
"The outstanding common denominator and the backbone of our bilateral relations with Germany are our strong human ties," said Erdoğan.