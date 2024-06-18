'New era': Avelo Airlines launches flights from Connecticut to Florida

That airline that invites you to get away may be facing some competition, if you're headed to Florida, and you don't mind driving to New Haven.

Avelo Airlines announced last week it launched "Lakeland's first commercial airline in over a decade" with flights between Lakeland, Florida, and New Haven.

"This is just the start of Avelo’s partnership with LAL and Central Florida," said Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines founder and CEO.

One-way fares start at $81.

Florida’s Lakeland International Airport, LAL, will fly to Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport, HVN, on Thursdays and Sundays.

In addition to flying to Lakeland, Avelo also flies to a dozen other cities from New Haven, including several Florida destinations, Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional flights and locations added seasonally.

Fly from Lakeland, Florida, to New Haven, Connecticut, as low as $81

The one-way fares between LAL and HVN start at $81 for travel between July 4 and Aug. 1. Fares must be booked by June 20. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats, Avelo said.

The low, one-way fares do include government taxes and fees but additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply.

A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo’s Customer Support Center.

Where is LAL, Lakeland International Airport in Florida?

Lakeland International Airport is located about 50 miles southwest of Orlando or 25 miles east of Tampa.

Avelo flies out of 10 Florida airports

Daytona Beach (DAB)

Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS)

Fort Lauderdale/Miami (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Miami (MIA)

Orlando/Lakeland (LAL)

Orlando (MCO)

Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ)

Tampa (TPA)

West Palm Beach (PBI)

➤ See a complete list of all Avelo airports

Where does Avelo fly?

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.7 million customers on over 37,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 53 destinations in 24 states and Puerto Rico, the company said in a news release.

So far in 2024, Avelo has initiated 16 new routes and 11 new destinations.

What types of planes does Avelo Airlines have in its fleet?

Avelo Airlines has a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

The Boeing 737-700 has 149 seats, with 44 "extra leg room seats."

The 737-800 has 189 seats, with 57 "extra leg room seats."

Avelo Airlines fees, traveling with children

Interior of Avelo Airlines plane.

Bags:

Personal item: One free personal item permitted.

Carry-on bag: One carry-on bag permitted for fee. Bag checker for LAL to HVN showed $50-$65, depending on when the reservation is made.

Checked bags: Must weigh 50 pounds or less. Bag checker for LAL to HVN showed $45-$65. Bag prices are based on reservation date for your flight.

Oversized, overweight bags: Fees are $100 if overweight and an additional $100 if oversized.

Extra fees:

Select the seat you want: $11 and up

Priority boarding: $15

Pet in cabin: $125

Customer support processing charge: $25

Any customer who is an active-duty military member on official or personal travel and presents a current active-duty military identification card may bring one carry-on bag and check two checked bags for free, and not be subject to excess, oversize, or overweight baggage charges, the airline said on its website.

Children 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost, according to Avelo.

How do you pronounce Avelo?

Pronounce Avelo as UH-VELL-O, like yellow or Jell-O.

Contributors: C.A. Bridges, USA TODAY Network-Florida; Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Sandy Meindersma, Norwich Bulletin

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Avelo Airlines offers deal between Lakeland, Florida, New Haven, CT