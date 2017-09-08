Equifax Is Trying To Make Money Off Its Massive Security Failure

WASHINGTON ― The credit monitoring company that let criminals steal personal information pertaining to nearly half the U.S. population is offering free credit monitoring to those affected ― but there’s a catch.

Victims of the Equifax security breach who sign up for the company’s “complementary” service will only get one free year. After that, unless they proactively cancel, they may have to pay. The terms of use say customers must have internet access and a credit or debit card to sign up.

“We will not bill You until the free trial period has expired and provided that You have not yet cancelled your trial membership,” say the terms, dated Sept. 6. “In the event that You wish to continue Your membership beyond the trial period, do nothing and Your membership will automatically continue without interruption and We will begin billing You via the payment source You provided when you signed up for the free trial.”

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer watchdog Public Citizen, said, “It appears that the company thinks one of the worst data breaches in history is a marketing opportunity. Instead of trying to rip people off with new hidden charges and trick consumers to give up their rights it might be a better idea to actually remedy the harm.”

A spokesperson for Equifax did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the free service.

Equifax, one of three large credit reporting companies, suffered a data breach affecting 143 million Americans in July. (Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Customers also must agree to settle disputes outside of court in an extremely business-friendly format known as arbitration.

Consumer advocates describe the arbitration clause as a straightforward ripoff for the 143 million Americans whose Social Security numbers and addresses are now in the hands of criminals thanks to a breach earlier this year. Though it discovered the breach in late July, Equifax publicly announced the news on Thursday.

“At this point it’s very clear that Equifax is trying to use this massive data breach as an excuse to profit, which is just appalling behavior,” said Amanda Werner, the arbitration campaign manager at Americans for Financial Reform. “I can’t even put into words how awful this behavior is.”

As Equifax explains in the terms of use, customers using its products are subject to mandatory, binding arbitration. “By consenting to submit Your Claims to arbitration, You will be forfeiting Your right to bring or participate in any class action (whether as a named plaintiff or a class member) or to share in any class action awards, including class claims where a class has not yet been certified, even if the facts and circumstances upon which the Claims are based already occurred or existed.”

Weissman said that the arbitration clause attached to the free credit monitoring service covers only the credit monitoring service offered and not the overarching breach of data. Still, if Equifax failed to inform a customer ― a victim of the hack, say ― that their identity had been compromised and was being used without their knowledge, by signing up for their free credit monitoring offer and thus agreeing to the arbitration clause, they would have waived the right to sue over this failure outside of arbitration.

However, Equifax also requires consumers who have requested their credit score directly from the company in the past to have agreed to an arbitration clause that could cover the breach.