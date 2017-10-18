Equestrian Brings Her Race Horse Into Hotel That Advertised Pet-Friendly Policy

If a hotel has a pet-friendly policy, what's to stop an equestrian from bringing in her horse?

Read: Roommates Bring Their Horses Inside Their House During Hurricane Floods

That’s what Lindsey Partridge, 31, of Ontario, Canada, tested out the "amenity" during a trip to a horse race in Lexington, Kentucky earlier this month.

Partridge, who is a riding coach, made a pit stop at a Super 8 Hotel in Georgetown with her 5-year-old horse Blizz, also known as Here Comes Adri, in the trailer parked outside.

“When we were checking in, they mentioned their guest policy, so I jokingly said, ‘My horses are here, will they be allowed in?’” she said. “The lady was really laid back, so I got Blizz off the trailer.”

For an additional charge of $10, Partridge was able to bring her dappled grey mare in for a night of relaxation before the race.

The pair could then be seen in a video licensed by Caters News watching television as Partridge lay on the bed.

Read: Horses Visit Hospital to Be With Their Dying Owner One Last Time

Although Blizz didn’t end up spending the entire night in the hotel room, it appears the brief hotel stay helped his performance at the Retired Racehorse Project Thoroughbred Makeover.

The award-winning horse came in third in the trail competition and sixth in the field hunter competition.

Watch: Goats, Horses, Camels and More Gather for 'Blessing of the Animals' at Church Ceremony

Related Articles: