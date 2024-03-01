Epsom man with dementia last seen by family in October

Mar. 1—Epsom police are asking for help in finding a missing 76-year-old man last seen by his family in October.

John "Jay" Hickey suffers from dementia and is easily confused, his family told police.

"It is believed that Mr. Hickey walked away from his residence on Sanborn Hill Road," police said.

Hickey is described as 6-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can notify the Epsom Police Department at 736-9624.