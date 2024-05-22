EPSO: Security-Widefield deaths investigated as murder-suicide

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said it is investigating two deaths in Security-Widefield last week as a possible murder-suicide and there is no known threat to the community.

On Thursday, May 16 at around 9 a.m., deputies were performing a welfare check in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive just east of Main Street when they found the man and woman dead.

Previous reporting: Death investigation underway in Security-Widefield

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 25-year-old Esmeralda Contreras-Mata and the man as 31-year-old Thabiso Makhafola. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office, according to EPSO.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please report it to law enforcement immediately,” wrote EPSO. “Domestic abuse is a serious crime, and your report can help protect victims and prevent further harm. No one should suffer in silence.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

