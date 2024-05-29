EPSO responding to shooting in Lorson Ranch

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is responding to a shooting in Lorson Ranch on Tuesday evening, May 28.

EPSO posted on social media just after 9 p.m. and said law enforcement was responding for a shooting investigation in the 10000 block of Abrams Drive, in a subdivision east of Security-Widefield.

No additional details on the shooting were immediately available, however EPSO did say there was no known threat to the community.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.

