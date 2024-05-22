EPSO identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released the identity of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side on Saturday, May 18.

Michael Hurst, a 40-year-old man, was killed after law enforcement attempted a welfare check following reports that a suicidal man was armed with a gun.

ORIGINAL STORY: Armed suspect dies after officer-involved shooting on Deerfield Hills Rd

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) originally responded to the welfare check just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4200 block of Deerfield Hills Road, on the southeast side near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer, Lilia Onstott

When officers arrived, more shots were fired from the home into the surrounding neighborhood. According to CSPD, before tactical units could respond, Hurst exited the front door of the home with a gun, and attempts to get him to drop the gun failed.

CSPD said at least one officer fired their weapon, hitting Hurst. Officers provided medical aid and Hurst was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. No officers or community members were injured during the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency, and once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in accordance with the Deadly Force Investigation Team policy.

A list of mental health resources in southern Colorado can be found here: Let’s Talk Mental Health: Sponsors, Resources & Forums.

The National Suicide Hotline, a prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers, can be reached 24/7 at 988.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.