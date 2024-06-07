Epping High School names Class of 2024 Latin Honors students

EPPING — Epping High School has announced the Latin Honors students in its Class of 2024.

The following students are graduating summa cum laude (listed alphabetically):

Dylan Stephen Dulong, son of Pamela DuLong, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in the Arts and STEM. Dylan was a four-year varsity player on both the EHS soccer and baseball teams. In addition to being a 2023 Division IV State Champion in soccer, he was named to the First Team All-State and he received the NH Soccer Coaches Organization All-Scholastic Award. In baseball, Dylan was named to the Second Team All-State in 2024 and Third Team All-State in 2021. Dylan is a member of the National Honor Society, Chess Team, he was a member of the EHS band for two years, and he served as class president for one year. Dylan also attended the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter where he received his certificate of completion in the Building Construction Technology program and was a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

In 2023, Dylan was the recipient of the Endicott College Book Award. He also received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence in 2023 and 2024. Earlier this year, Dylan was awarded the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award for his commitment to athletics and academics. Accepted to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and several other colleges, Dylan will attend Roger Williams University in Rhode Island where he will major in architecture with a minor in construction management.

Isabella Marie Greubel, daughter of Paul and Lisa Greubel, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in the Arts and STEM. Isabella has been active in student government, elected as class treasurer for all four years of high school. She is also a four-year member of the EHS band, the EHS Math Team, and she is the secretary of the National Honor Society. Additionally, Isabella has been a member of the Unified Soccer, Unified Basketball, and Unified Volleyball teams. She has participated in the Special Olympics Penguin Plunge every year. Isabella’s dedication to being a supportive and positive teammate led to her being named the EHS 2024 Pat Murch Sportsmanship Award recipient at the recent EHS Awards Ceremony. She was also a recipient of the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award. Outside of school, Isabella is a copy editor and non-fiction reader for Under the Madness Magazine, a literary magazine for teen writers. She has participated in the UNH Youth Band throughout high school.

Isabella is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist and she was also a candidate for the prestigious US Presidential Scholars Program. Isabella was awarded the AP Scholar with Distinction Award and a College Board National Rural and Small Town Student Recognition Award. In 2023, Isabella was the recipient of the Rochester Institute of Technology Humanities & Social Sciences Award, the EHS Advanced French Award, and the Society of Women Engineers Award. At the 2024 EHS Awards Night, Isabella was the recipient of the Senior English Excellence Award, the John Philip Sousa Band Award, and the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. Accepted to Amherst College, Swarthmore College, Bowdoin College, Colby College and several others, Isabella will be attending Yale University for East Asian studies, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Shawna Lin, daughter of Dasheng Zheng and Ping Lin, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in the Arts and STEM. Shawna attended the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter where she earned her certificate of completion in the Biomedical Science Technology program and she was a member of the National Technical Honor Society. She was a member of the EHS Band for all four years of high school and she also participated in the UNH Youth Band throughout high school. Shawna was a member of the EHS Math Team, Student Leadership Council, and she competed in the Science Olympiad. She was also a founding member of the EHS Baking Club. Last summer, Shawna attended the St. Paul’s School Advanced Studies Program for a course in molecular biology. Prior to that, she attended the Phillips Exeter Summer Session for Neuropsychology and Astronomy.

In 2023, Shawna received the St. Michael’s College Book Award. She was also a recipient of the College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award and the AP Scholar Award. In 2023 and 2024, Shawna received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. At the recent EHS Award Ceremony, Shawna was selected for the EHS 2024 Senior Science Excellence Award. In the fall, Shawa will continue her study of science as she attends Bowdoin College in Maine with a major in biochemistry.

Autumn Hope Loving, daughter of Anthony and Andrea Loving, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in STEM. Autumn has been a four-year player on the EHS volleyball and basketball teams. In 2023, Autumn was named to the Division IV All-State Honorable Mention Volleyball Team. Autumn has also played for the Granite State Volleyball Club for the past two years where, in addition to playing for the U18 team, she coaches younger age groups. Autumn has been a member of student government, serving as class representative for all four years of high school. She is also a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team. Autumn attended the Seacoast School of Technology and earned her certificate of completion in the Health Science Technologies program. She recently earned her LNA certification through that program. Autumn is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

In 2023, Autumn received the Society of Women Engineers Award for excellence in science and math. She received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence in 2023 and 2024. Autumn was also a recipient of the NHIAA Scholar-Athlete Award in 2024. In the fall, Autumn will be attending Great Bay Community College to pursue a degree in nursing.

Casey James Morin, son of Shannon and Julie Morin, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in the Arts and STEM. Casey was a four-year, three-season athlete. He was a member of the 2023 Division IV State Championship EHS Soccer Team; he also competed on both the Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field teams, qualifying for the indoor and outdoor state championship meets in 2024. For his dedication and excellence in athletics, Casey received the EHS 2024 Top Male Athlete Award at the recent EHS Awards Ceremony. He also received the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award and the NH Soccer Coaches Organization All-Scholastic Award. Additionally, Casey was a member of the EHS Band, the Math Team, and the Chess Team throughout all four years of high school. Casey served as Class Secretary for two years and he was also a member of the National Honor Society.

Casey was named a National Merit Scholar Commended Student. He also received the College Board AP Scholar with Honors Award and the College Board National Rural and Small Town Student Recognition Award. In 2023, Casey was the recipient of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medalist Award. At the 2024 EHS Awards Ceremony, Casey received the Senior Math Excellence Award, the Advanced French Award, and the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. Accepted to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Washington and Lee University, Clark University, and several other colleges, Casey will be attending the University of New Hampshire as a Hamel Scholar in the Honors College while pursuing a degree in mathematics.

Jacob Allen Twombly, son of Jason and Nicole Twombly, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar. Jacob was a four-year athlete on the EHS soccer and basketball teams and a one-year member of the EHS Baseball team. As a captain of the 2023 Division IV State Championship soccer team, Jacob was named to the First Team All-State in both 2022 and 2023. He also broke the school’s season scoring record and all-time scoring record. Earlier this year, Jacob was featured on WMUR’s Hometown Heroes news segment for his excellence and leadership in soccer and in the classroom. In addition to athletics, Jacob was the Class President for the past three years. He was the president of the National Honor Society, and he was elected to serve as the student representative to the Epping School Board for two years. He was also a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team.

Jacob received the NHIAA Scholar Athlete award in 2024 and the NH Soccer Coaches Association All-Scholastic Award. In 2023, Jacob received the Rochester Institute of Technology Business and Leadership Award. In 2023 and 2024 he received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. Accepted to the University of New Hampshire, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Southern New Hampshire University, and several other colleges, Jacob will be attending Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts to study architecture.

Ryan Hao Zheng, son of Jin Zheng and Yan Huang, is graduating Summa Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in STEM. During his four years at Epping High School, Ryan has been a member of the Math Team, Chess Team, and he competed in Science Olympiad. He also was a member of the cross country team and the indoor and outdoor track and field teams in eleventh and twelfth grade. Ryan has volunteered many hours to being an online peer tutor through UPcheive, tutoring students in math, history, and English. Ryan attended the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter and completed a two-year course in biomedical science technology. He also attended the Phillips Exeter Academy Summer Session where he took courses in genetic engineering and the Johns Hopkins University Explore Engineering Innovation summer program.

Ryan is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. He was also a recipient of the College Board AP Scholar with Honors Award and the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award. In 2023, Ryan was the recipient of the St. Anselm College Book Award. He also received a commendation in 2023 for placing on the shortlist in the John Locke History Essay competition. In 2023 & 2024, Ryan received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. At the 2024 EHS Awards Ceremony, Ryan received the Senior Social Studies Excellence Award. In the fall, Ryan will attend Dartmouth College with a major in biomedical engineering.

The following students are graduating magna cum laude (listed alphabetically):

Aiden David Blakney, son of Erik Blakney and Tiffany Talon, is graduating Magna Cum Laude. In the fall, Aiden will attend Keene State College to major in elementary education.

Aviendha Hope Blakney, daughter of Erik Blakney and Tiffany Talon, is graduating Magna Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar. Aviendha will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham with a major in nursing.

Samantha Nicole Cronshaw, daughter of Matthew and Lisa Cronshaw, is graduating Magna Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in STEM and Arts. Samantha will attend the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, NH with a focus on health sciences.

Colin James Hallinan, son of Brett and Angela Hallinan, is graduating Magna Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in STEM. In the fall, Colin will attend Keene State College to major in psychology.

Maelie Marie McAniff, daughter of Patrick and Megan McAniff, is graduating Magna Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar. In the fall, Maelie will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham with a major in communication sciences and disorders.

Malaney Morgan McAniff, daughter of Patrick and Megan McAniff, is graduating Magna Cum Laude and as a NH Scholar with a distinction in STEM. In the fall, Malaney will attend the University of Connecticut to major in nursing.

The following students are graduating cum laude (listed alphabetically):

Robert Alan Bizzaro will attend Bridgewater State University in the fall to major in aviation.

Alexis Marie Burda will attend University of Rhode Island in the fall to major in English.

Daniel Everett Ciriello will attend Great Bay Community College in the fall to major in cybersecurity.

Lauren Nicole Johnson will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall to major in biology.

Lillian Elizabeth Long will attend University of Alabama in the fall to major in occupational therapy.

Sarah Emily McTague will attend University of New Hampshire in the fall.

Annabelle Mary Shumway will attend University of Maine in the fall to major in nursing.

