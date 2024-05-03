EPPD release body-cam footage from ‘in-custody death’ in South-Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released body camera footage from an “in-custody death” that happened Sunday afternoon, April 14, in South-Central El Paso.

The video footage was released on YouTube on Thursday evening, May 2.

EPPD confirmed that 35-year-old Jonathan Rose Eddens died during the incident.

The incident happened around 3:16 p.m. along the 3300 block of Alameda. EPPD initially said that the man was running in and out of traffic and died after he was taken to the hospital.

Here is a link to the body camera footage that was released by the Police Department. Police warn that the video may contain content that is unsuitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, several officers can be seen following the man.

An officer repeatedly tells the man, “Come here,” and “What happened to your face?” since the man was bleeding from his face.

The officer proceeds to ask if he wanted the ambulance to check him since he was bleeding “a lot.”

A second officer can be seen following the man and calling for him. “Take a seat or I’m going to tase you,” the officer said.

One of the officers tells the other officers to watch out because the man was threatening to stab them if they got near.

Moments later, officers are seen surrounding the man and trying to get him down while he screams, “Jesus, thank you.”

The man is able to escape and run away from the officers while they keep on chasing him.

An officer tased the man and he fell to the ground. The man keeps screaming “Jesus,” “Jesus Christ,” and “Jesus, I love you” while officers ask him multiple times to turn around.

The officers then appear to be pining him down and telling him to relax and that it’s over.

Finally, officers appear to be helping Fire Medical Services to get the man into the ambulance.

EPPD said eight officers in total were involved in the incident.

“In our commitment to transparency and community engagement, the El Paso Police Department is releasing this critical incident community brief concerning an in-custody death that occurred on April 14, 2024. This video is intended to provide our community with context and preliminary information surrounding the events of that day. Please note that the content presented is preliminary and not indicative of the final findings regarding the incident. The El Paso Police Department is dedicated to a thorough investigation process. Conclusions regarding the incident will only be drawn upon completing all investigative efforts, including analysis by independent agencies.”

The investigation is being conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Texas Rangers, according to EPPD. The El Paso Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting the administrative investigation.

