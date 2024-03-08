Epley, Hanseman vie for Court of Appeals judge seat serving much of Miami Valley

Mar. 8—Two candidates are vying to be the Republican nominee for judge in the Second District Court of Appeals.

Chris Epley, who was elected to the court in 2020, and attorney Robert Hanseman are seeking to fill a seat on the court that will become vacant after the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Welbaum, one of the court's five judges.

The Second District Court of Appeals is one of 12 appellate districts in Ohio and serves Montgomery, Greene, Darke, Miami, Champaign and Clark counties. It reviews judgments made by common pleas, municipal and county courts and appeals from Board of Tax Appeals.

Because there is no one from the Democratic Party vying for a spot on the ballot, whomever wins the primary essentially wins the November election, as well.

Chris Epley

Epley said that running for Wellbaum's spot allows him to serve longer at the end of his current term, which does not expire until 2026. "Right now, I could serve 18 years, and if I have Judge Wellbaum's seat, then I could serve 22 years," Epley said.

Epley earned a bachelor's degree in English and Spanish from Denison University and said he was a four-year, all-conference soccer player. He also earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law. He has experience as a private practice lawyer from 1999 to 2020, assistant prosecuting attorney in Vandalia Municipal Court (including appeals), adjunct professor in appellate practice and procedure at University of Dayton for 18 years, and a part-time municipal court magistrate for 10 years.

Hanseman was raised in the Dayton area and graduated from Fairborn High School in 1987. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University in 1992, graduating cum laude from the School of Journalism, with a second major in political science.

From there, he entered law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and graduated in 1995 with a Juris Doctor. While in college, he was selected as a White House intern and served in the administration of George H.W. Bush.

We asked both candidates a series of questions about this position and what they believe makes them qualified for it. This is what they said.

Q: What are the most important traits in a competent, successful appeals court judge?

Epley: "Experience in all areas of law that come before the court, including criminal law, family law, juvenile law, probate law, civil law and administrative law. In addition, practicing before an appellate court as a lawyer is paramount. Having a passion for appellate law is helpful. We do a lot of reading and writing."

Hanseman: "The most important trait for a competent and successful appellate judge is wide and deep experience in actually practicing law and handling different types of disputes. I have handled appellate cases, including drafting briefs and making oral arguments, but the most important thing is to have been involved in litigating cases from start to finish. I have 28 years of experience in both criminal and civil disputes. The public should be wary of anybody whose main experience is just appellate law itself, or who claims to be an educator in appellate law. Think of it this way, if you are hiring somebody to cater a reception, would you prefer somebody who has studied cooking, or somebody who actually runs a catering service? My experience in taking cases from the initial Complaint all the way through appeal gives me the experience needed to properly evaluate the actions of the lower courts."

Q: Why does your combination of experience and approach make you the best candidate?

Epley: "I am the presiding and administrative judge on the Second District Court of Appeals. Prior to my election, I practiced appellate law, taught appellate law, and obtained years of judicial experience as a magistrate. My approach to each matter that comes before the court is simple: be prepared, read the briefs, research, and listen. I am committed to following the law and not legislating from the bench. I also think it is important to be a participating member of the community. I am a member of seven bar associations. I am the immediate past president of a local Rotary Club, and I am the current president of the Inn of Court. I am asked to teach continuing legal education to lawyers and judges and have taught multiple subjects over the years."

Hanseman: "I have practiced law longer than anybody else in the race and am the only candidate to have served as a Common Pleas Court Judge. I've been a member of the Ohio Bar Association and the Dayton Bar Association for over 23 years. In that time, the Dayton Bar Association has entrusted me with sensitive assignments, such as serving on the Certified Grievance Committee, which evaluates client complaints against local attorneys. I have a record of being a trusted advisor, not only to my clients, but also to the wider Miami Valley legal community. For example, the Dayton Bar Association asked me to head an arbitration panel evaluating a business divorce between a local attorney and his former law firm. As another example, the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas appointed me as a Receiver to pursue claims on behalf of victims of a Ponzi scheme and to recover money that had been stolen from them, which was a multi-year effort."

Q: Is there anything else you think is crucial to know about you, or this court and its recent cases, or this particular race?

Epley: "I was elected Presiding and Administrative Judge for this term by my colleagues on the court. I served on the Ohio Supreme Court for two cases. I also sat on the Third District Court of Appeals for nine cases in 2023. I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve these communities."

Hanseman: "I'm a military veteran and served in the Air Force as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer. I was the prosecuting attorney for many court martial trials. I was also appointed by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas to prosecute offenses committed on federal property."

Q: Is there anything specifically about your opponent that you want us to know?

Epley: "The difference in appellate law experience between myself and my opponent is vast."

Hanseman: "My opponent is not up for reelection this year; but he is running anyway, because he wants to switch seats on the court and extend how long he can stay in office after he turns 70 years old. I'm running for the opportunity to serve the public; he is running to serve himself."