Where Secrets Go To Die podcast

Episode 6: Drugs, Sex and Secrets

The Upper Peninsula has its own culture. It also has its own law enforcement culture.

In this episode, locals help us examine the drugs, sex work, murder and police conduct swirling around people connected to the Derrick Henagan case.

We also uncover a startling decision Michigan State Police made related to Trooper David Moeggenborg.

Missy Kerridge, the mother of Sadie Overland, holds a portrait of her daughter as she stands inside her home in Germfask on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Who’s who: Missy Kerridge, an Upper Peninsula mom who saw her daughter and her daughter’s best friend pulled into drugs and sex work. John Hutchinson, a local man whose brother was caught up in drugs. Michigan State Police Trooper David Moeggenborg. His daughter Meghan Moeggenborg and his second wife, Renae Botbyl. Capt. Clint Michelin, former commander of the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula.

Explore the case: Cabin B&E, K-9 search

Get the latest episodes here.

If you need help: For substance misuse resources call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP or visit samhsa.gov/

To report a suspected case of human trafficking, visit humantrafficking.org or call their hotline at 888-373-7888 to submit a confidential tip or to access resources to help victims and survivors.

For sexual violence resources, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network can connect survivors of sexual violence to support services at 800-656-HOPE or through the website rainn.org

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or encrypted email: wiselyj@proton.me

Sign up for our email updates on this story through our newsletter.

Credits: John Wisely, Darcie Moran, Kathleen Galligan, Garrett Tiedemann, Robin Chan, Tad Davis, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer, and Anjanette Delgado. Nicole Avery Nichols is editor of the Detroit Free Press.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

Check back later for a full transcript of this episode.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast — Episode 6: Drugs, Sex and Secrets