EPISD board votes not to terminate Lundy Elementary teacher

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday, May 21 not to terminate Lundy Elementary School teacher Nicole Schuster.

Schuster was under investigation after being accused of helping students during the STAAR test back in April.

Many parents and teachers went to bat for Schuster. They spoke highly of her and were unanimous in agreement that she did not do what she has been accused of.

“What that did was that showed us that she was a beloved teacher and that she was well respected in the classroom and really had a great impact on our students,“ Israel Irrobali, EPISD school board president, said.

After hearing the decision, Schuster said she’s thankful.

“I cant wait to be back in the classroom with my students and to be back at school. I’m thankful for the board that objectively viewed everything that was presented and made the right decision,” Schuster said.

