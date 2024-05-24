EPISD appoints two new leaders for district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District announced the appointment of two new leaders.

They “will further the district’s mission of upholding the highest standards to provide inclusive and equitable learning experiences that support the whole child,” according to the news release.

The appointments are:

Michelle Casillas has been named the assistant superintendent of elementary schools. She previously served as the executive director of leadership and talent development.

“Casillas brings a wealth of experience from her past roles as a principal, assistant principal, coordinator of professional learning services, instructional coordinator for reading/language arts, literacy leader, and teacher. In her new role, Casillas will be instrumental in shaping and implementing educational strategies that support student growth and success. She will provide instructional leadership to principals through coaching and support, aiming to enhance student achievement and develop high academic standards. Casillas holds a master’s in education, a bachelor of arts and a principal certification, all from the University of Texas at El Paso,” according to the district’s statement.

Patricia Benitez has been appointed as the new principal of Hart Elementary School.

She previously served as the Title I instructional coordinator in the academics department.

“Benitez has extensive experience in education, with previous roles including instructional facilitator, assistant principal, middle school math facilitator, and math teacher. Throughout her career, she has established programs to improve the quality of classroom education for students. Benitez holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at El Paso,” according to the district’s statement.

