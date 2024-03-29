Epiphany Cathedral leads Stations of the Cross procession in Venice

Hundreds walked down Venice Avenue to Nassau Street Friday morning as part of a Stations of the Cross procession conducted by Epiphany Cathedral, to mark Good Friday.

VENICE – Epiphany Cathedral, the cathedral for the Diocese of Venice, led a Stations of the Cross procession of at least 800 people through the streets of Venice on Good Friday.

The first Station was in the cathedral, the second on the cathedral property on Tampa Avenue, the third on the corner of Tampa Avenue and Nassau Street. The next several stations were in Centennial Park before proceeding to Venice and Nokomis avenues, Nassau Street and Tampa Avenue, before returning to the cathedral.

Participants in the Venice a Stations of the Cross procession conducted by Epiphany Cathedral, pause on Venice Avenue for a reading.

Each station had a sign depicting the traditional image which were held by members of the cathedral youth group. The priests or deacons led everyone in prayer at each station and in between.

The faithful were provided with a prayer book so they could follow along.

The Diocese of Venice in Florida was established by Pope Saint John Paul in 1984 and now includes 61 parishes, 15 schools and serves an estimated 250,000 Catholics in 10 counties. The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane is the Bishop of the Diocese. For more information visit the Diocese’s website, at https://www.dioceseofvenice.org.

Participants in the Venice a Stations of the Cross procession conducted by Epiphany Cathedral stop near the Venice Gazebo at Centennial Park for a reading.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Diocese of Venice hosts Stations of the Cross procession in Venice